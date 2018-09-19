Monchi rules out Spain return amid Barcelona rumours

In-demand Roma sporting director Monchi has dismissed speculation linking him with Barcelona.

The former goalkeeper, 49, is believed to be wanted by some of Europe's biggest clubs after cementing his reputation as a skilled negotiator in the transfer market.

He secured Roma a hefty transfer fee for the sale of Alisson to Liverpool and previously engineered five Europa League triumphs at Sevilla, with whom he spent the entirety of a modest playing career.

Barcelona are reportedly battling Manchester United for his services but Monchi is not ready to return to his native Spain.

"I'm not thinking of going back because I'm happy where I am," he told radio station Cadena COPE.

"I don't pay attention to things that don't make sense, like an offer from Barca.

"I am about the present. I don't worry about anything other than the day to day and I still have years left on my contract with Roma."

Monchi was speaking ahead of Roma's opening Champions League match against Real Madrid.

The Giallorossi reached the semi-finals last term, but have won just one of four fixtures in an unconvincing start to the new Serie A season.