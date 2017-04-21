Monchi won't be drawn on Sampaoli future

Sevilla's outgoing sporting director Monchi refused to be drawn on questions about the future of Jorge Sampaoli as head coach, saying: "What has to happen is going to happen."

Monchi is expected to join Roma for the 2017-18 season and his departure from Sevilla has prompted speculation about whether Sampaoli might follow him to Serie A.

Sampaoli's contract at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan runs until June 2018 and Monchi said the club's focus should be on the team rather than a change of coach.

Monchi told AS: "I have been keeping him [Sampaoli] informed, day by day, of everything. He was the first to know that I was leaving.

"Regarding his future, football has taught me that what has to happen is going to happen, and to focus on the present because it is much more important how Sevilla plays than what else can happen."

Sevilla are fourth in La Liga, three points behind third-placed Atletico Madrid, with six games left to play this season.