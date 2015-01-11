Monk backs 'top striker' Gomis to fill Bony void

Bony is currently away with the Ivory Coast squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, but appears to be on the verge of a big-money move to Manchester City.

Gomis has been challenged to grasp his opportunity in the Swansea first team, and provided the header that led to Mark Noble's equalising own goal in a 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday.

Nelson Oliveira - on loan from Benfica - came off the bench against West Ham to make his debut, but Monk has made it clear that Gomis is his first-choice striker in the absence of Bony.

"Bafe's a top striker," he said. "I've seen a lot of strikers in my time and he's up there.

"I prepared for this period anyway with Wilfried going to the African Nations, so I knew I'd have to prepare for this four-to-six-week period anyway, no matter what the situation was.

"I brought Bafe in in the summer and he's worked very well.

"I know he's been frustrated in terms of game time but, in the games he has played, he's shown his quality.

"Now he'll have a perfect run. You've seen today the quality that he has, and I'm sure in the next few weeks we'll see an even better Bafe."

