Monk: I hope I've played my last Swansea game

The defender was named head coach "for the forseeable future" in the wake of Michael Laudrup's sacking on Tuesday, and will get his tenure under way with a south Wales derby against Cardiff City on Saturday.

While confirming he would not play for the duration of his stint in the Liberty Stadium hotseat, Monk appeared to hint at a desire for a more permanent role.

"I’m not a player-manager," he said. "You can’t prepare a team properly if you are in it.

"It would be nice if I have played my last game because that will mean I have done well as a manager."

Monk also spoke of his pride at being asked to lead the club he has captained since 2006.

"It’s hard to put this into words but it’s not about me," he said. "I will do my best for this club, whatever I do, even if it’s cleaning the toilets.

"I want to implement a way of working that is mine. I need to get the players to focus on football again. Inside the environment it has to be about the football.

"The players have been brilliant.

"I could not have asked for more. I have talked to every one of them and we are all on the same page. We’ve lost managers before and we know how to deal with it."

Explaining how his appointment came about, Monk added: "On Tuesday I was told to get ready to prepare the team. I was not in the room with the manager and the chairman. So be it - I am ready.

"I had no inkling of this coming about. I was shocked to be offered the job. I have chatted to the chairman and the directors about coaching and management and they told me to always be ready.

"It’s been a really busy period. I’ve not had much sleep but I’m trying to get the team ready for a really big game."