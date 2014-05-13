Monk: Swansea are not looking to sell Bony

Bony joined from Vitesse at the start of the campaign, and netted 17 league goals in 34 appearances to secure Swansea's top-flight status for another year.

The forward scored five times in the last four matches to lead the club to survival and Monk, who was given a three-year contract as permanent boss before the final game of the season, said Swansea have no intentions to sell.

"I think we can hold on to him," he told talkSPORT. "He's a good guy but money talks.

"It would have to be an astronomical fee for him to leave though and we're not a selling club.

"We're not in any debt. We don't need to lose anyone so we're in a strong position.

"He's a proper professional. He's not the sort of player to take it easy.

"Every single day he pushes himself and everyone around him. The more players you have in your squad, the better you're going to be."