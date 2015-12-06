Monk tight-lipped on Mahrez-Williams post-match row

Swansea City manager Garry Monk was silent on reports captain Ashley Williams and Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez were involved in a post-match altercation.

Mahrez netted a hat-trick as league-leading Leicester saw off Swansea 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, though the Algerian forward was reportedly involved in a confrontation with Williams afterwards.

According to reports, Mahrez tried to enter the home dressing room at the Liberty Stadium and had to be led away by an official

The pair had to be separated after shoving each other in the tunnel and Williams then asked reporters where the Leicester team coach was parked and made his way towards the bus, but the defender did not attempt to board the vehicle.

Monk declined to give any information about the incident when questioned by the press at his post-match press conference, saying: "I wouldn't know anything about it."

Mahrez and Williams clashed during the game when the Swansea skipper caught the attacker when trying to get the ball back to take a free-kick, with referee Michael Oliver speaking to both players but not showing either a yellow card.

Tensions continued to run high and Mahrez's record-breaking Leicester team-mate Jamie Vardy shoulder-charged Williams off the pitch later in the match.