Monk unhappy after Alcaraz 'save'

As Swansea pressed in the first half of Saturday's encounter at Goodison Park, Antolin Alcaraz appeared to block Jonjo Shelvey's goalbound strike with his arm.

However, referee Kevin Friend opted against pointing to the spot and Monk joked that while he admired Alcaraz's goalkeeping technique, he felt it was a stonewall spot-kick.

"I didn't know you were allowed to play with two goalkeepers," he quipped. "I thought it was a great save from Alcaraz.

"[It was a] very strong wrist and something I'll be showing my keepers in training to make sure they get down well with one arm!

"It's a clear, clear penalty. He's actually saved the ball. It's not as if it's struck his arm, he's actually gone to save it.

"We all saw it at the time, but unfortunately the ref didn't, so we move on."

The incident was the latest in which officials have attracted criticism from the Swansea manager, who was cleared by the Football Association this week over comments he made about Victor Moses after a 2-1 defeat at Stoke City a fortnight ago.

Monk also saw Federico Fernandez wrongly sent off at Liverpool in the League Cup on Tuesday, with the red card subsequently rescinded by the FA, and the 35-year-old met with referees' chiefs Mike Riley and Howard Webb on Friday to discuss the issue.

"I had a good meeting yesterday with Mike Riley and Howard Webb and we just talked about things for clarification really," he added. "I understand you're not always going to get the right decisions and there are bad decisions.

"I've played the game long enough to know that. But I just think, at this moment in time, we're having a lot of wrong decisions in such a short period that it's affecting us.

"I'm not here to complain about refs. I think the refs do a great job. It was just a case of me getting clarification so I can relay that to my players and then we move on."

Swansea had to battle hard for a point after seeing Shelvey dismissed for a second bookable offence in the 72nd minute against Everton.

"I told the boys they'd probably never earn a harder point than what they did today in terms of the way the game panned out and the circumstances," Monk continued. "I'm very proud of the players and they should be proud of themselves."