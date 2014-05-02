Montanier positive about Rennes chances

Guingamp have won both Ligue 1 meetings 2-0 this season, but the Rennes head coach insists their final opponents should not be classed as favourites.

Only two points separate the sides in the league this season, with safety not assured for either club.

The battle to avoid the drop will not be on their minds at Stade de France this weekend, though, as Rennes attempt to win the Coupe de France for the first time in 43 years.

They have only won the competition on two previous occasions, but coach Montanier is backing his side to end their long wait to lift the trophy.

"Maybe Guingamp will feel confident, but both matches were tight," he told a press conference on Friday. "It does not bother us. We will do everything to make it the opposite on Saturday.

"There is little difference between us in the standings.

"We know very well that you can lose two games against a team and win the third, it does not disturb us."