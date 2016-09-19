Montella backs AC Milan to keep Donnarumma

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella is confident the club will retain the services of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola sparked alarm when he hinted his 17-year-old client could look to leave Italy, telling Rai: "Gianluigi is a rare jewel, and rare jewels should be displayed in the most beautiful window. Otherwise, what kind of jewel is he?"

But Montella, speaking ahead of Tuesday's Serie A clash with Lazio, told reporters at his news conference: "He [Donnarumma] doesn't have to worry; the club will surely renew his contract.

"Raiola is originally from the south [of Italy], like me and like Donnarumma, so I'm sure he will sign the contract no matter what he [Raiola] says.

"I say that with a smile on my face because Mino is good at his job, the same as the club management at Milan."

Milan enjoyed an encouraging 1-0 victory at Sampdoria on Friday and Montella will now be looking for his players to show they have the quality to mount a push for a European spot with the Lazio visit to San Siro followed by a trip to Fiorentina at the weekend.

"Six points in four matches is more or less what we were expecting. We are though disappointed we lost against Udinese," Montella added.

"Lazio are improving and have been working on this project for a long time.

"They have good players, we have to keep concentrated. They know how to play offensively, and play on the wings. Their midfield is very strong, we'll see if [Lucas] Biglia will be back from his injury.

"Tuesday won't be an easy game, therefore we have to be prepared both in our minds and physically. I expect us to do play well.

"I will likely make a few changes. I don't like to play always with the same players.

"We still have one training session before the game, I'll decide tomorrow morning. Though, I don't like to change more than one player per position.

"Luca Antonelli has a head injury, it's not easy to know exactly when he will be ready. Mattia De Sciglio is fine. He trained yesterday with the rest of the group and he can be called up for tomorrow's match."