Montella cool on Bentancur approach

Vincenzo Montella refused to be drawn on speculation linking AC Milan with a move for Boca Juniors winger Rodrigo Bentancur, but admitted he wants a blend of youth and experience in his squad.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Bentancur is on the cusp of a €15million switch to San Siro, with the Rossoneri said to be favourites to secure the 19-year-old's signature ahead of Serie A champions Juventus.

But head coach Montella, whose side beat Celta Vigo on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the first Trofeo TIM mini match, gave no indication that the move for Bentancur was imminent.

The average age of Milan's squad is 26, and on the question of whether he would rather bring young players like Bentancur to the club or more experienced professionals, Montella said: "The ideal would be to mix the two things and then you have to understand what might be the right balance.

"We are at the beginning of a journey but we are growing. We are in total harmony as a group about what to do.

"We are carrying out risky football ideas, ambitious and difficult, but we are Milan and we try."

He added: "We have trained for other game situations that will surely pay us back in the league."

Reflecting on the pre-season test against Celta Vigo, Montella said: "Celta are a very tricky team that makes you not play and does not give you space, so played a game that was a little unusual compared to our characteristics."