Montolivo ruled out of Coppa Italia semi-final
Injured Riccardo Montolivo has missed out on AC Milan's squad to play Alessandria in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday.
AC Milan captain Riccardo Montolivo will miss the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Alessandria with an Achilles injury.
Sinisa Mihajlovic's men go into Tuesday's tie at San Siro with a 1-0 lead after Mario Balotelli's penalty proved decisive in the away leg.
But 31-year-old Montolivo, who missed Saturday's win over Torino through suspension, has not been included in Milan's 23-man squad, with the club insisting it is a precautionary decision due to a minor Achilles problem.
Attacker M'Baye Niang is also out after damaging ankle ligaments and his shoulder in a car crash that will keep him sidelined for around two months.
Luiz Adriano (leg) is still not fit, although defender Alessio Romagnoli is named in the squad after recovering from a bout of flu, while Mihajlovic confirmed Balotelli and Jeremy Menez were set to play a key role against Alessandria.
The winners of the tie will play Juventus or Inter – with Massimiliano Allegri's men holding a 3-0 lead from the first leg – in the Rome final on May 21.
