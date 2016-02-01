Montoya heads to Betis following Inter loan

Barcelona have confirmed Martin Montoya will spend the rest of the 2015-16 campaign with Real Betis after his loan spell at Inter was terminated early.

Montoya moved to Serie A at the start of the season in an attempt to get regular first-team football after becoming frustrated behind Dani Alves at Camp Nou.

The right-back struggled to break into Roberto Mancini's side, though, and only made four appearances in all competitions for Inter.

He will hope for more first-team action at Betis after signing a loan deal with Juan Merino's side.

"I come with great ambition and great desire to play again and feel like a footballer," the 24-year-old told Betis' official website.

"I am very pleased to come to a great club like Real Betis."