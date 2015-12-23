Montreal desperate to hold on to Drogba

MLS outfit Montreal Impact are desperate to hold onto their star striker Didier Drogba after confirming they are in talks with his former club Chelsea over a Premier League return.

Drogba made the move to the United States in July on a designated player contract for two seasons and scored 11 goals in 11 appearances for the Impact.

However, following Guus Hiddink's appointment as interim manager of Chelsea, the Dutchman admitted he would be keen to bring Drogba back to the reigning champions.

Drogba was pictured sitting alongside Hiddink and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in the club's 3-1 win over Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Impact confirmed on Wednesday that the club are in talks with Drogba and Chelsea, but claim they are doing everything they can to keep hold of the 37-year-old.

"We are currently in contact with Didier Drogba and Chelsea FC. We are doing everything we can to have him back with the Impact in 2016," the Impact said via their official Twitter account.

"We understand his attachment to his former club and his desire to help them. We are willing to accommodate him.

"But our objective is to have him back for another season, as agreed in his contract. This situation is out of our control.

"We would like to thank our supporters for their understanding and their patience."