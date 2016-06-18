Morata: I used to watch Spain on TV, now I'm playing with them

Alvaro Morata said he still has trouble believing he is playing with the players he used to watch on the television when he steps out for Spain.

The Juventus and former Real Madrid striker scored twice as two-time defending European champions Spain dismantled Turkey 3-0 in Friday's Euro 2016 Group D clash.

And afterwards, Morata admitted he still has to pinch himself at times.

"My two goals in the match? I am very happy with the team match, goals... Before these matches I used to watch Spain on television. I'm here now. It is a dream for me," he told Telecinco.

"When things are going well people say that we do not score goals ... we must follow and work. We played a great game against a difficult team."

Morata praised the spirit within the team and was glad to see it translate to a fine performance on the park.

"The most important thing is that we have a great atmosphere. We laughed, we played ... and that looks in the field," he said.

Morata's two goals against Turkey improved the striker's tally to five international goals from 11 caps as he continues to build an impressive record for the Spanish team.