Morata reiterates Juve commitment

Alvaro Morata has reiterated his commitment to Juventus following continued reports he is set to rejoin Real Madrid.

Spain international Morata left La Liga giants Madrid to move to the Juventus Stadium ahead of the 2014-15 season, winning the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia during his maiden campaign.

Morata scored 15 goals in all competitions last term, including netting in both legs of Juve's 3-2 aggregate win over Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

Speaking back in September, Morata dismissed reports of a return to the Santiago Bernabeu but there have been fresh claims this week that Madrid remain interested.

However, Morata plans to stay in Turin and told Gazzetta dello Sport: "The only thing that interests me is to play as much as possible at Juventus and win titles. Whatever is said or not said is not my problem.

"I know I need to improve, I have not had my usual performances and so far have not been at my best level. Now I must get over it because I am only 23 and I think I can improve.

"I am fine where I am and do not think about [joining] another club. I am fine and have no intention of changing. There has been no contact with Real Madrid."

Juventus have stuttered in their title defence this season, but back-to-back wins against Torino and Empoli have seen them recover to seventh in Serie A.

On Saturday, Juve face Milan, who have recovered from a poor start of their own to sit one place and two points above Massimiliano Allegri's men having gone four matches unbeaten.

And Morata has likened the contest to a 'Clasico'.

"It is a final due to our current standing. It is our Clasico," he added.