Morata returns to Juve training after overcoming illness

Juventus forward Alvaro Morata has returned to training ahead of the Serie A champions' clash with Chievo on Saturday.

The former Real Madrid man, who did not start in either of Juve's opening league fixtures due to a thigh injury picked up during pre-season, left training early on Wednesday after coming down with flu-like symptoms.

However, the 22-year-old Spain international, who scored 15 goals across all competitions last season, has made a swift recovery.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are without a point so far, in what is Juve's worst start to a Serie A season, and will be hoping Morata can help spark their campaign into life.