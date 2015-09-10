Trending

Morata returns to Juve training after overcoming illness

After leaving training early on Wednesday with flu, Juventus have confirmed Alvaro Morata will be fit to face Chievo in Serie A on Saturday.

The former Real Madrid man, who did not start in either of Juve's opening league fixtures due to a thigh injury picked up during pre-season, left training early on Wednesday after coming down with flu-like symptoms.

However, the 22-year-old Spain international, who scored 15 goals across all competitions last season, has made a swift recovery.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are without a point so far, in what is Juve's worst start to a Serie A season, and will be hoping Morata can help spark their campaign into life.