Morata sidelined with torn calf

Alvaro Morata is set to miss the start of the new Serie A season after Juventus confirmed the striker has torn a muscle in his left calf.

Spain international Morata, who scored 15 goals in his maiden campaign with Juve last term following a move from Real Madrid, was injured during a training session in Shanghai on Tuesday and faces up to 30 days on the sidelines.

He will therefore be unavailable for the Supercoppa Italiana clash against Lazio this weekend and also appears highly likely to miss Juve's first two league fixtures - against Udinese and Roma on July 23 and 30 respectively.

A Juventus statement read: "Alvaro Morata will be sidelined for up to 30 days after suffering a torn soleus muscle in his left calf during yesterday evening's training session.

"Having departed the workout early, the striker underwent tests today in Shanghai to reveal the full extent of the damage."

News of Morata's injury represents a second blow this week for Juve, who revealed on Monday that Sami Khedira had been ruled out for up to two months due to a thigh tear.