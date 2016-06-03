Morata would welcome Alves at Juve

Alvaro Morata would welcome Dani Alves at Juventus after it was confirmed the right-back will leave Barcelona.

On Thursday, Barca sporting director Robert Fernandez announced Alves would be departing Camp Nou following the expiration of his contract this month.

The Brazil right-back has been heavily linked with a move to Turin and Morata would relish the opportunity to play alongside him.

"Of course I would like to have Alves as a team-mate in Juventus," said the Spain international.

"We met on holiday once and he treated me very well, despite the rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and I appreciate that.

"He is one of the best in the world."

However, numerous reports have suggested Morata could be on his way out of Juve before the 2016-17 season begins with a return to Real Madrid touted.

The 23-year-old is in no rush to leave Italy, though.

"It is important to know where you're going to be next season, but I'm not worried about it," added Morata.

"I have a contract with one of the best clubs in Europe. I'm happy.

"I have not spoken with [Madrid coach Zinedine] Zidane."