Morata's return to form was a matter of time - Sturaro

Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro believes Alvaro Morata's return to form was inevitable and feels the Spain international "can be the difference" for the reigning champions in the remainder of the 2015-16 campaign.

Morata went 20 games without a goal after his strike versus Bologna in early October, but has found the net four times in his last two outings - grabbing braces against Inter in the Coppa Italia and Chievo in the league.

"With regards to Morata, it's no surprise he's back amongst the goals," Sturaro told Sky.

"It was only a question of time. He can be the difference again for us just like last year."

Juve's victory over Chievo at the weekend represented their 12th consecutive Serie A triumph and their good run of form has seen them climb to second place in the table, just two points behind leaders Napoli.

Nevertheless, Sturaro does not believe the Scudetto battle has been reduced t a two-horse race, refusing to rule out Inter, Fiorentina and Roma.

"There are four or five sides still in contention for the Scudetto," he added.

"There's not a huge points difference between all of us. Therefore, we can't afford to get too ahead of ourselves, but instead we need to take each game at a time.

"We've improved in many areas of our game, especially in how we take control of and dictate matches. All of our players have stepped up to the plate."