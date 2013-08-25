Moratti evasive over future at Inter Milan

Inter have been in talks with Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir about a potential takeover, and Moratti was evasive as he spoke just hours before his side's 2-0 win over Genoa at the San Siro on Sunday.

"Is this my last game as president?" he said. "It's not nice to say it's the last. I don't like to say that and I don't think it's the case.

"Talks are ongoing with the other party to find an agreement but we haven't reached one yet. If nothing comes of it we'll remain as we were before."

Yuto Nagatomo and Rodrigo Palacio scored second-half goals to hand Inter the points and manager Walter Mazzarri was pleased that his side could put their recent poor form at home behind them.

"The lads hadn't won at home for four months," he said.

"It was important to get that off our backs and give ourselves a bit of belief.

"It went the way we thought it would. We only gave away a couple of chances and we're starting to find our balance.

"It's important to see the solidity of the team, and not conceding a goal is central to this."

Midfielder Ricardo Alvarez urged his team to continue their progress under Mazzarri.

"That's two games now in which we've managed to play the way we want and the way the coach wants," he said.

"But we're just starting out, we must keep on improving.

"We're a close-knit team that wants to win and the results will come. We're just thinking about one game at a time."