More history for Ronaldo with 100th Champions League goal

Cristiano Ronaldo continued to rack up the records as his hat-trick against Bayern Munich saw him become the first player to score 100 goals in the Champions League.

The Portugal superstar scored twice in last week's 2-1 victory over Bayern in the quarter-final first leg, which saw him move to a century of goals in European competition.

And the prolific forward made another stunning contribution for the defending champions with three goals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo was on 97 in Europe's premier competition heading into the second leg and opened his account for the evening in the 76th minute by planting a header past Manuel Neuer to cancel out Robert Lewandowski's penalty.

100 - Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score 100 Champions League goals. Centurion.April 18, 2017

A bizarre own goal from Sergio Ramos forced extra time, but the Bernabeu erupted when Ronaldo thumped in a low left-footed half-volley home in the 104th minute.

And Ronaldo reached his century in the second period of the additional time, tapping home from Marcelo's centre despite suspicions of offside, to complete the perfect hat-trick.

The game was put to bed by Marco Asensio in the 112th minute as Madrid celebrated a 4-2 win on the night and a 6-3 aggregate triumph.