'More necessary than ever' – Real Madrid president renews Super League calls

The European Super League project seemed to fizzle out fast after a fierce backlash followed its announcement in April 2021. Nine clubs withdrew in the aftermath, including each of England’s 'big six', and the Super League suspended its operations within 72 hours.

Now, over two years on, Real Madrid president and ESL chairman Florentino Perez has renewed his commitment to the project, calling it "more necessary than ever" in a speech at Madrid's AGM on Saturday, holding little back as he criticised UEFA, LaLiga and Real's rivals Barcelona. His comments precede a final binding verdict by the European Court of Justice due to be delivered in December this year.

Perez and Real, alongside the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan, have maintained their support for the Super League.

"Football is suffering an unprecedented institutional crisis," Perez said. "At all levels, both in Spain and in Europe. The main problem is that there are a series of managers who act without thinking about the fans. And we are going to continue working so that football can once again inspire the greatest number of fans around the world.

"European football does not belong to the president of UEFA. Spanish football does not belong to the president of LaLiga. Football is nobody's monopoly, because football belongs to everybody. The aim of the Super League is very clear: to offer the best possible club competition.

"We need to impose, once and for all, maximum respect for the rules of financial fair play. To achieve this, we need transparent and modern corporate governance structures that are fit for the 21st century and subject to the principles and laws of the European Union."

In a damning attack, Perez added: "UEFA continues to manage competitions in the same way as 30 years ago. Without innovation, without modernisation, without transparency, without bringing the competition closer to the fans.

"We have seen many examples where large corporations that seemed invincible in their sectors have gone bankrupt because they did not know how to modernise and adapt to the times.

"We therefore hope that on December 21st, when we will hear the decision of the European Court of Justice on this case, it will mark the beginning of a new era for the good of football."

Vinicius Junior has called for a crackdown on racism in Spain after receiving fresh abuse in the 1-1 draw at Sevilla last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian forward has received an apology from Barcelona after one of their directors called him "a clown" on social media.

And ahead of El Clasico, Jude Bellingham picked a Cristiano Ronaldo moment as his highlight from watching the famous fixture in recent years.