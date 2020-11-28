More success to follow for Pitso after double treble with Sundowns and Al Ahly

After securing a historic double treble this season with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly, Pitso Mosimane looks set to continue his rise with more success certain to continue.

The 2016 Caf Coach of the Year battled off the challenge from Kaizer Chiefs to secure the league title in South Africa with Sundowns, while also picking up the Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup titles to secure a famous treble – all this before taking a huge risk and moving to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who still needed to wrap up the 2019-20 season.

Mosimane came into the African club of the century and built on the work of former coach Rene Weiler, bagging the already secured league title in fine style. Pitso also managed to guide the Egyptians to glory in the Egyptian Cup before setting up a Cairo derby against Zamalek in the Caf Champions League final.

Finally , I had to come to Nile River to catch the big Fish. pic.twitter.com/Jo6ITY3j3TNovember 27, 2020

On Friday night, Pitso guided Ahly to their first Champions League crown in seven years as they beat their arch-rivals 2-1 to secure Mosimane’s second Caf Champions League win.

The result gave Mosimane an unprecedented sixth trophy in one season and he is undoubtedly the favourite to pick up the 2019-20 Caf Coach of the Year award.

Pitso’s sustained success over a period of time – first with Sundowns and now with Ahly – shows that his victories are no fluke and have rightly placed him among the greats of South African football.

The sky certainly is the limit for the former Sundowns coach, who will be eyeing further success with Ahly – and, who knows, a foray into Europe may follow for one of Africa’s brightest stars.