Morgan: Leicester proved people wrong with survival

Wes Morgan was happy to prove Leicester City's doubters wrong by clinching Premier League survival with a goalless draw at Sunderland on Saturday.

Nigel Pearson's men failed to register a single shot on target but, with Hull City losing at Tottenham, a point was enough to push them over the line, having won six of their seven fixtures ahead of the trip to Wearside.

"I'm delighted," said Morgan. "We heard the other results by the crowd cheering and we just had to keep calm.

"It's a great result. If you look at two months ago - to finally be safe, I'm absolutely delighted.

"A lot of people wrote us off and I'm delighted for all the boys. We feel like we proved a lot of people wrong."

And goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel compared Leicester's recent upturn to their push for the Championship title last season.

"If you look at the squad we've assembled here, we don't shy away from a fight," he added. "The attitude was spot on all the time.

"We've worked really hard and we've got our rewards.

"The last two months have been brilliant. It's felt a bit like last year when we were going for the title."