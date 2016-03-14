Morgan relieved to survive Benitez effect

Wes Morgan says Leicester City are relieved to have overcome the effect of Rafael Benitez on Newcastle United.

The Leicester captain felt the visitors were clearly lifted by the arrival of their new manager in Monday's Premier League match at the King Power Stadium.

But Leicester were able to record a 1-0 victory courtesy of Shinji Okazaki's overhead kick in the first half, re-establishing a five-point lead over Tottenham at the top of the table with only eight games now remaining as their shock title bid goes on.

"We had to dig in - it wasn't easy with Rafa Benitez taking over and giving them a lift," Morgan told Sky Sports.

"It wasn't a pretty game but we got the points, which is most important. The games are getting ticked off - it will go to the last game. We are not watching where we might finish."

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater acknowledged the narrow victory was an "ugly" one for Leicester, who did not produce a shot on target other than their goal.

He said: "We got the goal and sat back a bit, it was ugly on our side but the points that matter.

"Shinji Okazaki works his socks off and he deserved that goal, it was a special moment for us. [N'Golo] Kante is a great player, anyone in our squad would agree, he is quality."

Leicester return to action with an away game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.