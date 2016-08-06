Morrison respected by Premier League clubs, says agent

Ravel Morrison's agent claims his client retains the respect of English clubs, despite a tough season with Lazio.

The former England youth international joined the Serie A outfit from West Ham United in 2015, but struggled to make an impact in his first campaign, starting only one game in all competitions.

But, while Morrison's Italian predicament led to talk of a return to the Premier League, his representative, Daniel Wilson, has insisted his future is with Lazio.

He did, though, add that English clubs are always likely to be interested in a player of Morrison's talents.

"He is number 11 at Lazio," Wilson told Football Italia.

"That's his status. Clubs in England will always respect his talent, because he played in the Premier League at a young age and showed his talent against some of the best players in the world.

"That's why his fellow professionals in England and Italy always speak so highly about him."

After a strained relationship with Lazio's previous head coach Stefano Pioli, Morrison is working hard to impress new man Simone Inzaghi.

"Ravel works hard no matter who his coach is," said Wilson.

"Last season [sporting director Igli] Tare said he is a special talent and is working hard. Fabio Ripert, the fitness coach, confirmed that he's been working well in pre-season.

"As for his current status, you'd have to ask the coach. But he showed his high level in the match against Brighton [where he scored the only goal] and hopes to show his level again in the Germany training camp.

"He is ready for the responsibility of being an important player."