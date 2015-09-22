Morrison struggling to settle in Rome - Pioli

Lazio head coach Stefano Pioli says Ravel Morrison has struggled to adapt to life in Italy.

Morrison's departure from West Ham - after tough loan spells at Birmingham City, QPR and Cardiff City - to Serie A was a surprise, however his performances in pre-season showed encouraging signs.

However, he has only featured twice this season - both as a sub - and Pioli revealed that difficulties settling in were hampering his first-team chances.

"He has struggled," said the Lazio boss. "He has to work harder for the team.

"He's had a niggling injury and he still doesn't speak a word of Italian.

"This has slowed his development and his integration in the squad."

Pioli himself is confident his own job is not under threat despite Lazio's inconsistent start to the campaign being capped by Sunday's 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Napoli.

He added: "I have great support. The club knows how I work, and that I'm working very hard to resolve the situation.

"Of course the players and I are hurting. We can do better."