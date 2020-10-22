Mosimane wins Coach of the Year award to bring down curtain on Sundowns career
Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was named as the 2019/20 Absa Premiership coach of the year at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards on Thursday evening.
The now Al Ahly coach guided the Brazilians to a third successive league title, while also winning the Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup to win a historic domestic treble.
The former downs mentor beat off competition from former Kaizer Chiefs boss Ernst Middendorp, who he pipped to the league title on the final day of the season, and Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler.
#PSLAwards20 #AbsaPrem Coach of the Season: pic.twitter.com/UP2dOtAlwFOctober 22, 2020
All the winners in full:
MTN8 Last Man Standing:
Bradley Grobler – SuperSport United
Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament:
Gaston Sirino – Mamelodi Sundowns
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player:
Victor Letsoalo – Bloemfontein Celtic
Nedbank Cup Player Of The Tournament:
Keletso Makgalwa – Mamelodi Sundowns
GladAfrica Championship Top Goal Scorer:
Abednigo Mosiatlhaga – Ajax Cape Town
PSL Assistant Referee Of The Season:
Shaun Olive
PSL Referee Of The Season:
Jelly Chavani
Absa Premiership Goalkeeper Of The Season:
Ronwen Williams – SuperSport United
Absa Premiership Defender Of The Season:
Rushine De Reuck – Maritzburg United
Absa Premiership Midfielder Of The Season:
Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns
Absa Premiership Young Player Of The Season:
Goodman Mosele
Absa-Lutely Goal Of The Season:
Hlompho Kekana – Mamelodi Sundowns
Absa Premiership Coach Of The Season:
Pitso Mosimane – with Mamelodi Sundowns
Players’ Player of The Season:
Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns
PSL Footballer Of The Season:
Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.