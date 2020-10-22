Mosimane wins Coach of the Year award to bring down curtain on Sundowns career

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was named as the 2019/20 Absa Premiership coach of the year at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards on Thursday evening.

The now Al Ahly coach guided the Brazilians to a third successive league title, while also winning the Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup to win a historic domestic treble.

The former downs mentor beat off competition from former Kaizer Chiefs boss Ernst Middendorp, who he pipped to the league title on the final day of the season, and Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler.

All the winners in full:

MTN8 Last Man Standing:

Bradley Grobler – SuperSport United

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament:

Gaston Sirino – Mamelodi Sundowns

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player:

Victor Letsoalo – Bloemfontein Celtic

Nedbank Cup Player Of The Tournament:

Keletso Makgalwa – Mamelodi Sundowns

GladAfrica Championship Top Goal Scorer:

Abednigo Mosiatlhaga – Ajax Cape Town

PSL Assistant Referee Of The Season:

Shaun Olive

PSL Referee Of The Season:

Jelly Chavani

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper Of The Season:

Ronwen Williams – SuperSport United

Absa Premiership Defender Of The Season:

Rushine De Reuck – Maritzburg United

Absa Premiership Midfielder Of The Season:

Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns

Absa Premiership Young Player Of The Season:

Goodman Mosele

Absa-Lutely Goal Of The Season:

Hlompho Kekana – Mamelodi Sundowns

Absa Premiership Coach Of The Season:

Pitso Mosimane – with Mamelodi Sundowns

Players’ Player of The Season:

Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns

PSL Footballer Of The Season:

Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns