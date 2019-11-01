Motherwell to assess Carroll ahead of Livingston visit

Motherwell will assess full-back Jake Carroll ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership visit of Livingston.

The Irishman brushed off an ankle knock to face Kilmarnock on Wednesday and Motherwell will assess his reaction.

David Devine (cheekbone), Charles Dunne (groin) and David Turnbull (knee) remain unavailable.

Livingston have a number of absentees for the trip to Fir Park after failing to find enough players to fill their bench against Hibernian in midweek.

Striker Lyndon Dykes is on the sidelines with an ankle injury, Nicky Devlin is sporting crutches as the club wait to find out the severity of a knee issue and Lee Miller, Cece Pepe, Ibrahima Savane and Chris Erskine are among the other players missing.

Winger Aymen Souda serves the second game of a two-match ban.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Grimshaw, Mugabi, Hartley, Gallagher, Maguire, Polworth, Campbell, Seedorf, Hylton, Donnelly, Ilic, Long, Cole, Semple, Scott, Manzinga, Carson, O’Hara, Carroll.

Livingston provisional squad: Sarkic, Lamie, Guthrie, Lithgow, McMillan, Odoffin, Bartley, Lawless, Crawford, Stobbs, Tiffoney, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Robinson, Pittman, Stewart.