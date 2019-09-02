Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson secures midfielder Mark O’Hara on loan

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson finally got his man after signing former Kilmarnock and Dundee midfielder Mark O’Hara on a season-long loan from Peterborough.

The 23-year-old attacking player scored four goals in 29 games for Peterborough last season before joining Lincoln on loan in January and helping them to promotion up to Sky Bet League One.

“Mark adds something to our midfield that we didn’t previously have,” Robinson told Motherwell’s official website after making his 11th summer signing.

“We have been chasing him for a number of windows now, so we are delighted to have him.

Craig Tanner and Adam Livingstone earlier left Fir Park, the latter on a temporary basis.

Tanner has not played for the first team for almost 18 months but returned to reserve action in recent weeks following a serious knee injury.

Motherwell handed him a short-term deal after the end of last season to help get him back to fitness and the 24-year-old rejected the offer of a an extension to January.

“We are disappointed Craig has chosen to leave, but we respect his decision,” Robinson said.

“It’s been a long road back to fitness for him and he’d done brilliantly well to get back onto the pitch and playing football again.

“We were keen to continue that push for match sharpness. But Craig has decided he’d rather continue his career elsewhere and we wish him all the very best of luck.”

Left-back Livingstone, 21, has joined Morton on loan for the rest of the season.