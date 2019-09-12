Motherwell bring in Bevis Mugabi
Motherwell have signed former Yeovil defender Bevis Mugabi on a short-term deal as cover.
The 24-year-old London-born Uganda international has agreed a contract until January following a trial period.
The 6ft 3in centre-half, who can also play full-back, was released by Yeovil after they were relegated from the English Football League in May, after making 102 appearances over three years.
Manager Stephen Robinson told the club’s official website: “We’ve an injury concern over one of our centre-backs, so Bevis comes in to shore up the gap that might leave.
“He’s an experienced player with a lot of games under his belt in England. He’s big, strong and will give us another option at the back.”
Meanwhile, full-back Jake Carroll is determined to keep his clean sheet record going.
Motherwell have not conceded a goal in the five matches the former Cambridge player has featured in.
Carroll, who missed two games through suspension, said ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Hearts: “As a defender, pride comes from clean sheets first. You’d rather keep a clean sheet than sometimes get an assist.
“You want that clean sheet. Although in the Hibs game we won 3-0 and scored some great goals, I know the back five, the midfield and the whole team take great pride in keeping that clean sheet as well.
“It was a great win but it doesn’t count for much if you go and lose the next game. So we want to get a run going, especially against big opposition again.
“We’ve shown against Hibs we can do it so hopefully against Hearts we can do the same.”
