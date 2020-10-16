Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi ruled out with dislocated shoulder

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi has been ruled out for four to six weeks after dislocating a shoulder in training.

Sherwin Seedorf (hamstring) is a doubt for Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren while Stephen O’Donnell will be assessed after playing three times in six days for Scotland, although Declan Gallagher will start.

Long-term absentees Charles Dunne, Jake Carroll, David Devine, Scott Fox and Liam Donnelly remain on the sidelines.

St Mirren are missing three unnamed players because of positive Covid-19 cases with two of them described by manager Jim Goodwin as “big players” for the team.

Striker Kristian Dennis is back in contention after injury while St Mirren’s recent signing from Rangers, Daniel Finlayson, joins the squad after completing a quarantine requirement following his return from a loan spell in California.

Ryan Flynn’s return from a long-term knee injury has been delayed by a hamstring problem while another new signing, Brandon Mason, will not join the squad until the following weekend.