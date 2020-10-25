Motshwari: It was difficult playing against Memela

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari admits that it was difficult to play against his former teammate Luvuyo Memela during their draw against AmaZulu on Saturday evening.

The Buccaneers failed to secure maximum points after playing out to a 1-1 draw against Usuthu at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in their opening DStv Premiership match.

Pirates opened the scoring through Gabadinho Mhango, but Lehlohonolo Majoro levelled matters for Usuthu as the two teams settled for a point each.

Motshwari, who was named Man of the Match, was tasked with the man-marking Memela but found it hard to contain his former teammate.

'It was a difficult one. In the first half, we were not in the game because they were coming at us,' Motshwari told the club's social platforms.

'But it was due to the mistakes we were making as we kept losing the ball. In the second half, we managed to rectify the mistakes which we committed in the first half.

'We were pushing for a goal, but unfortunately, we couldn't get one tonight, we created quite a few half chances which we should not convert.

'It was difficult for me especially playing against Memela because I know him. He likes playing in between the lines, making all those runs.

'He was making runs all over the pitch [and] joining me on the sides. I had to cover a lot of distance tonight. I did manage him [well] tonight even though he nearly scored in the last few minutes. All is good.

'Looking at the AmaZulu squad I think this season they have signed quality players.

'Coming here, away from home and collecting a point against them I think it is fair a point, even though, we would have loved to get three points tonight.'