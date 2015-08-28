Motta pens new PSG deal

Paris Saint-Germain have announced that Thiago Motta has agreed terms on a new deal, keeping him at the club until June 2017.

A member of PSG's treble-winning team in 2014-15, Motta hinted last month that his time at the Parc des Princes was perhaps coming to an end, amid talk of a return to Inter.

However, he is now set to remain with the French champions - news of the Italy international's one-year contract extension being announced on his 33rd birthday.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi told the club's official website: "I am extremely pleased to see Thiago Motta extend his contract.

"Thiago is a fan favourite, as we saw during the last match at the Parc des Princes, when the crowd chanted his name several times.

"Since the start of this season, he has once again proved what an important element he remains in our playing system.

"Over the past few years, his immense experience has been crucial in the team's progress. His experience in the Champions League, that he has already won twice, will once again be integral to the club's ambitions to take the next step in Europe.

"For me, there was never any question of letting such a great player leave the club."

Motta joined PSG from Inter in January 2012, having previously represented the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.