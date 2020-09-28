Motupa: I’m looking forward to doing well at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gift Motupa is determined to prove his worth at his new club when given the chance to showcase his talent.

The 26-year-old parted ways with Bidvest Wits and joined Sundowns alongside teammates Haashim Domingo and Ricardo Goss.

The former Wits trio further bolstered a star-studded Sundowns side after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Gift Motupa who brings a wealth of experience to the club, spoke about what it means for him to be part of the Masandawana family.

‘It is a great feeling to join Mamelodi Sundowns, I am feeling happy and proud, they have been doing well for the past five years,’ Motupa told his club’s official website.

‘I’m looking forward to doing well for myself, the club and the fans and what attracted me is that the club is always winning trophies every season and also they play in the Caf Champions League.’

Over the course of his career, Motupa has bagged 35 goals and assisted a further 10 from 111 appearances in all competitions while playing for Baroka, Orlando Pirates, Chippa United and Bidvest Wits.