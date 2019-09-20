Mount may be fit as Chelsea host Liverpool

Mason Mount could feature for Chelsea against Liverpool on Sunday.

Mount limped out of the Champions League defeat by Valencia on Tuesday with a nasty-looking ankle injury after he was caught by a late challenge from Francis Coquelin, but boss Frank Lampard has not ruled out the young midfielder.

N’Golo Kante has recovered from an ankle injury and his general fitness will be assessed.

Callum Hudson-Odoi should return from his Achilles injury next week.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Naby Keita have returned to training but are not yet in contention.

Alisson has been absent since sustaining a calf injury 39 minutes into the Reds’ opening league match but has started individual sessions with goalkeeping coach John Achterberg.

Keita, who has not played since the Community Shield because of a groin injury, has rejoined team training but striker Divock Origi (ankle) is unlikely to feature at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso, Jorginho, Mount, Giroud, Pedro, Pulisic, Caballero, Kante, Tomori, Barkley, Kovacic, Willian, Abraham, Batshuayi.

Liverpool provisional squad: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, Gomez, Lovren, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Lallana, Shaqiri, Brewster.