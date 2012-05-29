'Mount Rush-Score' honours England greats

The sculpture, which features four of England’s most talented and iconic players from the last 25 years as voted for by 2,000 British adults, was overseen by artist Aden Hynes and took a team of four six weeks to make.

The sculpture was specially commissioned as part of Lotto’s ‘What Would You Do?’ campaign which found that 84 percent of the nation would indulge their hobbies if they won the lottery, with sport (32%) and gardening (24%) topping the list of passions.

Lotto asked 2,000 sports fans to nominate the English players who had contributed most to the national team over the last 25 years. The results informed the faces featured on the unique artwork.

Built from Fibreglass and concrete in the style of the world famous Mount Rushmore, the work (dubbed ‘Mount Rush-Score’) weighs in at 60kg and is 1.5m wide and 1m high. It features David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Paul Gascoigne (with specially built tear-duct water feature) and the talismanic Stuart Pearce.

England’s most inspirational players of the last 25 years was headed by Beckham (32%), followed by Gascoigne (25 %), Rooney (18%), Pearce (13%) and Alan Shearer (12%).

The Lotto survey also revealed that almost a third of us (30%) plan to watch the football outside this summer and plan to spend an average of £48.58 on food and drink during each England game.

WIN IT

England’s football devotees now have the chance to win this unusual piece of garden sculpture in time for kick-off by entering Lotto’s competition on Facebook

The giant rockery was unveiled in a London garden as part of Lotto’s ‘What Would You Do’ campaign, which sees more than 10 millionaires made every month in the UK, winning an average £2 million jackpot.

“We found that sports and gardening topped the passions that the British public would like to indulge if they won the Lotto jackpot, so what better way to celebrate England’s forthcoming Euro campaign than with a unique garden-based homage to our national team," said a Lotto spokesperson.

"Knowing how fanatical England supporters are when it comes to football, this seemed like the perfect way to show how even the most unusual obsessions can be satisfied when living the lottery millionaire lifestyle.”

