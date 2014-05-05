Mourinho braced for summer transfer activity

Mourinho's men saw their Premier League title challenge all but ended by Sunday's goalless draw against Norwich City in a tame display that came shortly after their UEFA Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid.

It means Mourinho will end his first season back at Stamford Bridge without a trophy and the Portuguese has regularly cited a lack of forward options as a major problem.

Mourinho believes there could be plenty of comings and goings at the club over the close-season, but insisted they will be patient when looking to attract players.

"Now it's time to wait a little. The summer is a long summer for us," he said.

"For you, the media, with the World Cup, it's a different story. For the players involved in the World Cup it's a different story. But for us, as a club, it's a long time to be calm and to sit and to discuss and to analyse options and the market and possibilities. It's a long summer for us."

Among the potential departures could be defender Ashley Cole along with club captain John Terry and Frank Lampard.

The three see their contracts end in July but Mourinho is confident they will agree fresh deals.

"Again, they are with the club on their future," he added.

"I think they will play (for Chelsea) again. I think so."