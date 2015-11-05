Mourinho can solve Chelsea's problems - Mendes

Jose Mourinho is the man to solve the ongoing malaise at Chelsea, his agent Jorge Mendes has insisted.

Mourinho has come in for widespread criticism following a dismal start to the season, which has seen Chelsea take just 11 points from as many games in the defence of their Premier League title.

The Portuguese has continually courted controversy amid Chelsea's poor runand was handed a one-match stadium ban alongside a £40,000 fine for his behaviour in last month's 2-1 defeat at West Ham, a game in which he was sent to the stands.

Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev provided welcome respite for Mourinho and Mendes dismissed talk of an impending departure from Chelsea, telling BBC Sport: "He doesn't need to prove anything to anybody.

"He knows what to do. Many people are saying these things but there is no chance [he will leave]. He will solve the problem. He is the best.

"At FC Porto he won the Europa League, the league, the Champions League. He [Mourinho] won everything.

"After that, in Chelsea he was amazing. After 50 years he won the league and everyone was very happy with him.

"At Inter Milan, nobody expected Inter could win the Champions League - no way. Even the quarter-finals seemed quite impossible.

"At Real Madrid against the best team in the world he still won the league. He is special.

"The reaction from the supporters tells you everything. They like him.

"Everyone, players, coaches, you have good moments and bad moments. It is impossible to find someone like him to solve the problem."