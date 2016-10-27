Mourinho charged over Taylor comments

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct after saying a fixture against Liverpool would be "difficult" for referee Anthony Taylor, over the official's Manchester roots.

In his pre-match news conference, Mourinho said Taylor would struggle to have "a very good performance" at the centre of United and Liverpool's fierce rivalry due to him hailing from the north west of England.

After the 0-0 stalemate at Anfield, Mourinho asked United's press officer if he was allowed to pass comment on Taylor before praising his performance, but his positive comments have not saved him from being charged with misconduct.

"Jose Mourinho has been charge with misconduct in respect of comments he made relating to the appointed match referee, prior to the Liverpool v Manchester United fixture on Monday 17 October 2016," an FA statement reads.

"It is alleged his comments were improper and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary ro FA Rule E3 (1).

"Mr Mourinho has until 6pm on Monday 31 October 2016 to respond to the charge."

Mourinho is no stranger to run-ins with the FA over refereeing issues.

As his second Chelsea reign unravelled last season, he was handed a suspended one-match stadium ban and a £50,000 fine for suggesting referees were "afraid" to award penalties to his team in the aftermath of a 3-1 loss to Southampton.

The Portuguese's behaviour towards the match officials during a defeat at West Ham last October saw him sent to the stands and banned from attending a subsequent trip to Stoke City.