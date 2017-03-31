Mourinho expecting 'easier' second season at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho believes his job at Manchester United will get easier next season as he settles into a second campaign at Old Trafford.

United have failed to threaten title favourites Chelsea in the Premier League this term, while Mourinho's side risk missing out on the Champions League places as they currently lie fifth.

But the former Real Madrid coach insists all managerial jobs become more straightforward after the first year in charge, and he expects this to be the case again at United.

"In the second season I know what is wrong," he told a pre-match news conference ahead of facing West Brom on Saturday.

"[I know] why a player is playing, why a player is not playing, now I am inside for 10 months and it's a long time.

"The second season is where the managerial point of view is easier than the first."

Mourinho won the league in the second season of his second spell at Chelsea, while he lifted LaLiga after two years in Madrid.