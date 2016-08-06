Mourinho expects strong Premier League defence from Leicester

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho expects Premier League champions Leicester City to put in a strong defence of their title after a decent off-season.

Mourinho has been impressed with the club's acquisitions during the transfer window and said, despite the loss of N'Golo Kante, he thought Leicester had assembled a stronger squad than the one that shocked everyone to win the title last year.

But Mourinho knows first-hand how hard it is to defend the Premier League title, having been sacked while trying to do just that with Chelsea last season, adding that the extra stress of Champions League football could take its toll on Claudio Ranieri's men.

"I think it will be a different season for them but they can cope with the situation. They have a new experience playing the Champions League which changes the profile of their season," Mourinho said.

"They have a minimum of six big matches to play in between Premier League matches so that changes their season but they have a better squad.

"They have bought good players. The manager is good, he is experienced. I think they can cope. I hope they cope. I wish everything goes well for them."

Mourinho will get a close look at the champions as he pits his new-look United squad against them in the Community Shield on Sunday.