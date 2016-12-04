Mourinho fumes at media double standards

Jose Mourinho says there are double standards when his Manchester United side are judged by the media.

United conceded an 89th-minute equaliser away to Everton on Sunday, Leighton Baines securing a 1-1 draw from the penalty spot in response to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first-half opener.

Mourinho's men have only won twice in 11 Premier League games, but the manager feels they are not getting enough credit for their performances.

The former Chelsea boss feels he is told style is most important when United are getting results, but that good performances are ignored when they are not winning games.

"I am concerned because we don't get results we deserve," he told Sky Sports after the match.

"I know that when my teams play matches in a different style. What matters is style of football – not results.

"When you have teams playing defensive, counter-attack football they get praise - that is phenomenal in your words.

"When my team is playing extremely well the results are more important.

"I am pleased my team is playing well, even in matches like that. It is a problem that our position in the table is not a reflection of our performances.

"If you tell me in any one of our draws we were more close than our opponents, I say that is completely untrue. This season, what matters is the results not the quality of football."

Mourinho was reluctant to blame his players for conceding another late goal – they have now lost seven points in the last 10 minutes of top-flight matches this season.

"We were the best team by far, but we didn't win. We had chances for a 2-0 and had the ball against the post and then we conceded a goal in the last minute.

"I notice my team trying always to play the 90 minutes in the same way, but that is not always possible because your opponent tries to react which they did a little bit in the last 10 or 15 minutes."