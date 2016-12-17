Mourinho hails 'trophy-winner' Pulis

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has hailed Tony Pulis ahead of Saturday's encounter with West Brom and has suggested British managers do not get the recognition they deserve.

Premier League giants such as United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all employ high-profile foreign managers, but Mourinho has stressed Pulis' achievements speak for themselves too, even if he has won no silverware of note.

"I think English managers are overlooked, because there are different kinds of profiles," Mourinho said at a news conference.

"If you manage big teams like we did – Real Madrid, Inter , Barcelona, Bayern, Juventus, Dortmund, obviously the targets are impossible targets for people like Pulis, [Alan] Pardew, [Mark] Hughes, [David] Moyes, all of them.

"Tony got trophies everywhere; in every club he got trophies. He did not get relegated with Stoke, that is a trophy. He did not get relegated with West Brom, it is another trophy. Not relegated with Palace, another trophy, and so on. He has lots of trophies, and by that I mean he reaches targets.

"Just like Sam [Allardyce], never relegated, it is a big trophy. You are not expecting Sam to be champion at the clubs he was managing.

"So, for me, yes, English managers are not looked at as they should be."