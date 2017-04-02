Mourinho hammers Man United outcast Shaw

Jose Mourinho has issued a withering assessment of out-of-favour defender Luke Shaw, claiming the left-back is "a long way behind" his rivals for a place in the Manchester United team.

Shaw has started just seven Premier League games this season during the Portuguese manager's first campaign in charge.

The 21-year-old, who moved to Old Trafford from Southampton for big money in June 2014, suffered a badly broken leg in September 2015 and has struggled to convince the new boss following his return to fitness.

Speaking to the media after United drew 0-0 at home to West Brom on Saturday, Mourinho did not disguise his lack of faith in the youngster when quizzed on his continued absence.

"It's difficult for him to be on the bench because I cannot compare him with Ashley Young, with Matteo Darmian, with Daley Blind," he said, listing United's other options for the position.

"I cannot compare the way he trains, the way he commits, the focus, the ambition.

"I cannot compare. He's a long way behind."

When it was put to Mourinho that Shaw is still attracting the attention of England coach Gareth Southgate, he disparagingly replied: "[Manchester City goalkeeper] Joe Hart is an English international and is playing on loan in Italy."