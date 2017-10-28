Mourinho has Manchester United on title-winning form

Jose Mourinho's methods may have come in for criticism in recent weeks, but Manchester United are on title-winning form after beating Tottenham on Saturday.

Any suggestion that Mourinho would throw the shackles off after soporific attacking displays in a draw at Liverpool and defeat at Huddersfield Town were quelled as United soaked up wave after wave of pressure.

But the approach paid dividends as Anthony Martial burst clear late on to slam past Hugo Lloris and maintain United's 100 per cent start to the season at Old Trafford.

Winning all five of their games is made all the more impressive by the fact United are yet to concede at home.

The last time they started a season in such mean defensive form at home was 10 years ago, the title-winning 2007-08 campaign, in which United were also crowned European champions.