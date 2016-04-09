Mourinho: I do not have a contract with United

Jose Mourinho insists he does not have a contract with Manchester United to take over as the club's manager next season.

Mourinho has been heavily tipped to become United manager next season as Louis van Gaal appears set for another trophy-less campaign.

It was widely reported Mourinho had already signed a pre-contract at Old Trafford, but the former Chelsea boss said there was no such deal in place.

"[Van Gaal] is my friend, I worked with him for a few years," the Portuguese coach told Sky Sports.

"I am always linked with jobs and in the summer I will have a job, but in this moment I can promise you I do not have a contract with any club.

"I am not in a position to turn [jobs] down, I am in a position to analyse. I am in a position to be open to any club or national team."

While Mourinho says he is open to any jobs, his preference would be to remain in the Premier League.

"I have to be honest, if possible I would prefer a club but I must analyse to see what is best for my career and to be back with everything I have," the 53-year-old said.

"I would prefer [to be in England]. I love the country, I love the football here, my family is very stable and happy.

"If possible, yes, it would be my first choice."