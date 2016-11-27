Mourinho leads Manchester United to worst start since 1990-91

Manchester United are enduring their worst start to a league season since 1990-91 following Sunday's 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

The Old Trafford side turned to Jose Mourinho ahead of 2016-17 after three underwhelming years under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, but the former Chelsea boss has failed to get things back on track for now.

United have collected just 20 points from their opening 13 fixtures, their worst total since 1990-91, when they actually found themselves on 21 points after 13 games, but had a point deducted following a brawl with Arsenal.

Mourinho's men are already trailing leaders Chelsea by 11 points following this weekend's results - with fourth-placed Arsenal eight points clear in the battle for Champions League qualification - and they are just one point closer to first place than they are to bottom spot following their latest hiccup against West Ham.

United's poor run of form got the better of Mourinho on Sunday, with the Portuguese sent to the stands by referee Jon Moss when he showed his frustration with his decision to book Paul Pogba for diving by kicking a water bottle.

Mourinho will be hoping United can improve on their poor start when they travel to Everton next week.