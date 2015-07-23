Mourinho: Moses and Traore can play a part

Jose Mourinho hopes Victor Moses' "evolution" can continue at Chelsea and has no intention of allowing Bertrand Traore to go out on loan.

Both started Chelsea's 4-2 defeat to New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, with Moses having spent the last two seasons on loan at Premier League rivals Liverpool and Stoke City.

Traore had a spell with Eredivisie side Vitesse last term - alongside a host of Chelsea youngsters - but Mourinho said there are no plans to let the duo move on again.

"[Moses] is strong, he is experienced. He has got good competition but he is an experienced guy," explained the Chelsea boss.

"He is fast, he is aggressive. He needs to learn to play with us obviously but I am happy with his week and his 45 minutes. Victor has had an evolution in the past couple of years."

Traore - a young forward rated highly by Mourinho - was granted a work permit in June and Mourinho is keen to see him develop this season.

"He [Bertrand Traore] is 19, he's a kid. He was in Africa, he wasn't having the tests and now comes to Chelsea," Mourinho added.

"He is not going on loan we want to keep him and improve him. With the ball he has a lot of talent but sometimes doesn't make the right decisions. We had [such] situations in the first half [against Red Bulls].

"This is absolutely normal, he is a good kid and I repeat he isn't going on loan."