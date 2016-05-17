Mourinho: No Manchester United deal in place

Jose Mourinho's future remains shrouded in mystery after he again denied there was a deal in place with Manchester United.

The Portuguese has been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea last December following a poor defence to the Premier League title, but he has suggested more than once that a return to management is on the cards for next season.

Mourinho has been heavily linked with Old Trafford hotseat with Louis van Gaal's future at United still unclear, while more recent speculation has suggested the former Real Madrid coach will take over at Paris Saint-Germain.

But Mourinho is adamant he does not have an agreement with any club as of yet.

"With nobody," Mourinho told Sky Sports when asked whether a deal is in place with Manchester United.

"I go to Montreal for the Grand Prix and carry on enjoying my life."

Mourinho remains the favourite to replace Van Gaal at United ahead of next season, with the Dutchman failing to guide his club to a top-four finish.

The Red Devils meet AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday in their last Premier League game of the season, before taking on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on Saturday as Van Gaal chases his first piece of silverware with United.